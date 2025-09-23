Richmond hitman gets double life sentence

Sabelo Phewa stood in front of a packed Durban High Court as Judge Rithy Singh delivered the judgment in the presence of Sithole’s family and colleagues.





"On the count of murder of Mr Sibusiso Sithole, life imprisonment. Count two being the count of murder in respect of Mr Amos Ngcobo, life imprisonment. Count three being the count of attempted murder of Constable Lucky and Ngama, five years direct imprisonment.





"Count four being the count of possession of a firearm to 15 years imprisonment, count five being the count of unlawful possession of ammunition to five years direct imprisonment."





Singh said South Africans are tired of violent crime.





Phewa was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team in 2018, a year after he gunned down Sithole at the Richmond Licensing office.





The municipal manager had been on his way to a council meeting to discuss fraud and corruption allegations involving tenders.





A firearm found in Phewa’s possession during his arrest also linked him to several other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo in 2017.





Ngcobo’s wife, who paid R5,000 to have him killed, later turned state witness and was sentenced to five years in prison.





