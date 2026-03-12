Richard Shibiri defends R70k ‘loan' from Matlala at Madlanga Commission

Suspended head of the Organised Crime Unit at the South African Police Service, Richard Shibiri, told the South African Police Service that he is not sorry for borrowing R70,000 from alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.





Shibiri defends loan from alleged crime kingpin





Shibiri said the money was used to repair his son’s car, despite evidence showing that he and his son had more than R100,000 available at the time.





He told the commission he is prepared to live with his decision and whatever consequences may follow.





"I took a decision as a man who was thinking in that particular way at that time. I have the right to think like that as long as it is right,” Shibiri said.





Shibiri explained that taking the loan was a matter of convenience and that he has since repaid the money in full.





Madlanga Commission questions Shibiri over financial decisions





He admitted that borrowing from someone under criminal allegations was the only part he regretted, but insisted he still stands by his choice.





"The only thing I take home is that I borrowed money from a seriously implicated person. But I am not sorry for my decision,” he told the Madlanga Commission.





Commissioners questioned Shibiri on why he would borrow money when he had sufficient funds.





He defended his decision, explaining that he planned to use his own money for other expenses, including repairs to his son’s car, and that he intended to repay the loan as soon as possible.





"I found it convenient for me at the time. I was going to have money by the end of December, so I used the loan and repaid it. That was my thinking, and I still stand by it,” Shibiri said.





Shibiri stands by decision despite controversy





Shibiri also addressed concerns about associating with someone under criminal allegations, saying that in society, people often face unproven allegations, and that this should not automatically prevent interaction.





"We live in a society where people have allegations against them, some of which cannot even be substantiated. I cannot associate with any criminal act, but interaction is sometimes unavoidable,” he told the commission.





Despite repeated questioning, Shibiri maintained that his decision was justified and that he believes he acted appropriately given the circumstances.





"I paid the loan. It remained a loan, which I repaid. I am prepared to live with whatever consequences going forward. I still believe I did the right thing,” he said.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)