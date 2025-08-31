Returning KZN political killings dockets could aid interference: legal analyst

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said last week that he had ordered the return of 121 dockets to the province.













KZN's Police Chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has claimed that they were removed in March by suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.













He was allegedly acting on the instructions of suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.





ALSO READ: NCOP engages Mkhwanazi on political killings, SAPS performance





Legal analyst Sunil Singh believes that the move could compromise the investigations, especially since allegations of interference haven't yet been probed by the commission of inquiry.













" In terms of the 120 dockets being taken and given to the political task to investigate, one may very well be playing into the hands of the persons who have obviously orchestrated the manipulation of the system.













"You'll never know that until it's too late. And unfortunately, we're sitting in a system at the moment where nobody knows the wiser as to what has transpired and who the real persons involved in all of these allegations that are being made by the commission.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)