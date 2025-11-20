Residents warned not to vandalise Shallcross sanitation project

Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo has urged community members not to interfere with a new sanitation project meant to improve services to locals.





He visited the area on Wednesday to assess the progress being made on the Ekuthuleni (Shallcross)Aquonic Sanitation Project, being developed by the Water Research Commission.





"Effectively it is treating grey water and black water, and is also able to then have a reuse aspect. So whatever is being used by the community on the side of those toilets, showers and basins, that is treated obviously differently,” Seitlholo said.





"And then the grey water is used obviously for irrigation purposes, and then the black water. All of that then goes back to be reused by the community for flushing purposes."





Seitlholo said the development is meant to help the community, but unfortunately some parts have been vandalised.





"People vandalise this particular structure, then people no longer have access to sanitation. So it requires that the municipality must now enter into a tendering process. People now, are lining up to get tenders to come and build and do all of these things."





