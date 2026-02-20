Rescue hopes dim for trapped Northern Cape miners

The group got stuck underground after a mud rush incident in Kimberley in the early hours of Tuesday.





A massive search-and-rescue operation has been underway to reach the miners who are over 800 metres underground.





According to SABC News, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has said there's a possibility the mineworkers are dead.





Mantashe conducted an oversight visit at the Ekapa Minerals operation on Friday.





The minister said the department is engaging with mine management on the circumstances surrounding the incident.





They are also looking into whether health and safety standards were complied with.





Community members held a candlelight vigil for the trapped miners on Thursday night.