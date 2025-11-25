Rescue efforts to continue in New Hanover on Tuesday

A severe storm hit the area on Sunday.

Disaster teams were on the ground on Monday in the uMshwathi Local Municipality, where heavy rains demolished homes and submerged key routes.

Emergency teams have recovered the body of a 53-year-old woman, who was one of three people swept away in the downpour.

The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya said they spent the day working with Mayor Mandla Zondi and Ward 2 Councillor, Sikhumbuzo Nxumalo, to speed up relief efforts.

He said verified displaced residents are being prioritised for shelter and temporary residential units.

Sibiya noted, though, that undocumented foreign nationals who were among those affected ran away when officials tried to verify them.

"We are concerned about such people who are building on riverbanks and are refusing to cooperate with officials. The MEC has thanked the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembisile Simelane, who dispatched her team of hard-working officials.

"Minister Simelane has confirmed that she will visit KwaZulu-Natal next week to augment our work. At this stage, we are working jointly to ensure that we identify land where we will build temporary units for the victims."

He said the search operation will continue on Tuesday.

Sibiya thanked the private donors who have been supplying meals, clothes, and other essentials for the victims.

"We thank the team from uMgungundlovu disaster, SAPS K-9 Unit, and other search and rescue teams that worked from yesterday to today. We are still locating the families of the victims.

"We also thank the SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for tasking his team to work with us. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the 53-year-old female whose body was recovered."

