Repratriation of Indian pilot in Midlands crash under way

The 28-year-old man, identified as Mayank, lost his life in a plane crash in the Midlands this week.





South African Martin Brown, 33, was flying the other light aircraft.





According to aviation officials, the planes were flying in formation towards Margate from Mpumalanga on Wednesday, when they disappeared in misty conditions.





Search crews found the planes’ wreckage in the Nottingham Road and Boston areas.





Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma says the Department of Home Affairs worked swiftly to process the documents needed to fast-track the international transfer of Mayank’s remains.





Meanwhile, an investigation is underway after a missing plane from eSwatini was found in Barberton in Mpumalanga.





Authorities located the aircraft on Saturday after it went missing after departing from the King Mswati III International Airport on Thursday.





The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division says the pilot, who was the sole occupant onboard, was found dead.





A preliminary report into the accident will be published within 30 days.