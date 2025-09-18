Repo rate cut likely on Thursday, economist says

An economist believes another cut could be on the cards.





"I think the environment is certainly conducive and good for an interest rate cut, but I thought that the Reserve Bank would wait another two months before they cut interest rates," says Chief Economist at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt.





"But the inflation data came out and it came out much better than expected, and I certainly think that there's a window for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates."





"The chances are really 50/50 on whether the Reserve Bank will take the step or not, but if they don't take the step to date, then chances are very good in two months' time."





Roodt believes that if a rate cut comes, it's unlikely to be more than 25 basis points.





Stats SA announced on Wednesday that inflation eased to 3.3% in August, down from 3.5% in July.





