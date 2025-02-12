Reopening of Coedmore Bridge pushed back

eThekwini Municipality says the reopening of the structure, which was meant to have taken place this month, is being pushed back to April.





The bridge collapsed in 2022 after floods battered several parts of KZN.





The city says the new R49 million bridge will feature two lanes as well as pedestrian walkways.





READ: Leaks, not demand, behind DBN water crisis - Mayor Xaba





The area's ward councillor, Gavin Hegter, went on an oversight visit there on Tuesday.





"We had delays with the pouring of the concrete which was supposed to be done in December and that was done now in January.





"In the meantime, it does not mean that work was at a standstill. Today, they were pouring concrete and then they will start backfilling and they will be able to get onto the deck and start with the barriers and railings."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)