Renowned journalist Tshidi Madia passes at 42

Madia‘s family confirmed that her death followed a short illness and hospitalisation.

Tshidi Madia, who was Eyewitness News Associate Political Editor, was recently lauded after she stood up to an American journalist on the spread of fake news about the purported genocide against white Afrikaners.

In a tribute from Eyewitness News, her colleagues described her as a power house.

They added that she was known for her ability to engage with politicians across the political spectrum, asking tough questions while maintaining a professional and respectful demeanour.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also described Madia as a respected journalist known for her integrity, passion for truth, and fearless commitment to holding power to account

“Tshidi was not only a journalist of exceptional calibre, but also a voice of reason and fairness. Her fearless pursuit of accountability enriched the country’s democratic discourse. Her passing is a devastating loss to the media fraternity, our democracy, and to all South Africans who relied on her sharp analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth,” said Lesufi.