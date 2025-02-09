Remains of SANDF soldiers killed in DRC to return this week

A summit of African leaders met to address the crisis in the DRC on Saturday and has called for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" within five days.

The M23 group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the eastern DRC.

The conflict has led to thousands being killed and vast numbers being displaced.

The joint summit in Tanzania brought together Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi as well as leaders from both 16-member Southern African Development Community and the East African Community.

The summit also called for an opening of humanitarian corridors to evacuate the dead and injured.

In a statement, the SANDF says the bodies of our 14 fallen soldiers arrived in Uganda on Saturday with standard pathology procedure commencing on Sunday.

The National Assembly will hold a debate on the presence of the South African military on Monday.

