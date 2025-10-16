Remains recovered of two pilots involved in Midlands crashes

It has emerged that one of the victims is a foreign national.

One light aircraft sent a distress call on Wednesday afternoon before disappearing in misty conditions.

It sparked a search operation that continued into Thursday morning.

The first wreckage was found at Nottingham Road on Wednesday evening, while the second crash site was located in the Boston area the following morning.

The two planes had been flying in formation after taking off from Secunda in the Mpumalanga province, headed to Margate.

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says one of the pilots is from India.

“We will therefore assist the family as they begin the process of repatriating the remains of their loved one. Today's operation, which was augmented by a helicopter and a drone, included clearing the crash sites and retrieving the bodies for their investigation and identification.

Gregory Critchley of the Aeronautical Rescue CoordinationCentre says poor weather, including low clouds and reduced visibility, made the search operation challenging.

“Obviously, because we were limited by weather and we are unable to task fixed-wing, or road-rearing aircraft to take partner aerial search. And we did task a drone operator to assist, as well as ground teams from the various units. It was a combination of multi-role players that took part in a partner operation, which led to the successful location of the wrecks.”

Critchley says such rescue operations are also emotionally challenging.