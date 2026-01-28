Remains found in search for Belgian missing in Australia since 2023

A search for the 31-year-old was suspended in July 2023 more than three weeks after she disappeared in the island's scenic northwest, with police saying she could not have survived the freezing, wet weather.

She had left her car equipped for a light day's walk around Philosopher's Falls in Waratah on June 20, the last day her mobile phone had a signal, detectives said at the time.

The human remains found Thursday were near Philosopher's Falls, police said.

Her family had been informed.

"We understand how distressing this development may be for her loved ones, and while everyone involved hopes it will help to provide answers, formal forensic analysis is required before we can determine whether the remains belong to Celine," Inspector Andrew Hanson said in a statement.

"The person who located these remains has been dedicated to searching for Celine for some time, and their continued efforts and that of other volunteer search parties reflects the strong community support behind this matter."