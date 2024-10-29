Remaining suspects arrested for Estcourt massacre

On Sunday, six masked gunmen opened fire at a homestead in the Nyezane area.

One person is recovering in hospital.

A suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, will line up in a local court on Tuesday.

The provincial police's Robert Netshiunda says the other five were caught in Acaciaville in Ladysmith on Monday.

He says they found an assortment of guns.

"A vehicle which they used as a getaway from the crime scene was also recovered. One of the recovered firearms belonged to a man who was killed during the Sunday mass shooting. Investigations also led the police to a house at Ezakheni where another firearm was recovered. The recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes in and around the province.





READ: 'All we want is closure' - Leyton Fynn parents

"The five suspects, aged between 23 and 46 years old, will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.





"Thereafter, they will be taken to Estcourt to face multiple charges of murder. The 28-year-old suspect who was arrested on Sunday will appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder."

He says they're believed to have been involved in several stock theft and murder cases in the area.





