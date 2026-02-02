Relief for motorists as February fuel prices dip

The price of petrol will drop by sixty-five cents a litre for both grades.





Diesel will be fifty cents cheaper per litre, while the price of illuminating paraffin will fall by fifty-three cents a litre.





The price of LP Gas will increase by thirty-one cents per kilogram.





The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Ministry say the adjustments follow shifts in international oil prices, a stronger rand, and global supply conditions.





It says crude oil prices rose during the review period due to heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, and Greenland.





Extreme cold weather in parts of the United States also disrupted oil production, further pressuring global prices.





"The average international product prices decreased due to the availability of inventories, despite an increase in crude oil prices,” the department said in a statement.





“These factors led to lower contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 36.46 c/l, 24.59 c/l and 21.13 c/l, respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review due to the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere and tighter global supply.”





However, lower international fuel product prices and a rallying rand helped offset the spikes.





"The rand appreciated on average, against the US dollar (from 16.85 to 16.31 rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 28.52 c/l, 31.62 c/l and 31.86 c/l, respectively,” the department explained.





