Relative shares final moments with Verulam temple co-founder
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
The sister of one of the founders of the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Verulam says her final moments with her brother were filled with joy.
He is among the five people who died when the temple building collapsed on Friday.
Sushie Inder says she last met with her brother a week ago and he was excited to see her.
She told Premier Thami Ntuli on Sunday that the family had gathered at the temple last week Sunday for prayers, unaware it would be their last time together.
Meanwhile, search and recovery operations are continuing to locate any additional victims who may still be trapped beneath the concrete slabs.
"He told me to enjoy myself and whatever I must do I should do it. We are all devotees."
