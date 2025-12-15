Relative shares final moments with Verulam temple co-founder

He is among the five people who died when the temple building collapsed on Friday.





Sushie Inder says she last met with her brother a week ago and he was excited to see her.





She told Premier Thami Ntuli on Sunday that the family had gathered at the temple last week Sunday for prayers, unaware it would be their last time together.





Meanwhile, search and recovery operations are continuing to locate any additional victims who may still be trapped beneath the concrete slabs.



"He told me to enjoy myself and whatever I must do I should do it. We are all devotees."





