Regulator says urgent measures needed to improve rail safety and security

While the figure is the lowest in five years, the Railway Safety Regulator's latest safety report shows there are still serious challenges.





Its 2024/25 State of Safety Report, released on Thursday, shows 9,200 rail-related safety incidents were recorded nationally, with KZN clocking up the highest number of incidents.





The overall number of incidents is down 7.2 percent from the previous year.





However, operational safety incidents, like people being struck by trains, collisions, derailments and fires, were up 10.9 percent.





The regulator says these occurrences were driven mostly by deteriorating infrastructure and signalling failures.





The number of people who suffered injuries climbed to 336, the highest figure in five years.





The regulator says security-related incidents, including vandalism and crowd disruptions, made up 70% of all reported incidents.





Newly appointed CEO Brian Monakali says the report signals an urgent need for investment, maintenance, and collaboration, particularly in provinces like KZN, where rail safety risks remain high.





"The ASoSR (Annual State of Safety Report) is not just a regulatory requirement; it’s a call to action. A safe, secure and reliable railway system is central to South Africa’s economic recovery and inclusive growth.





"Addressing these challenges demands urgent collaboration, innovation and investment across the sector."





