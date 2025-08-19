Refugee forum’s bid to interdict anti-illegal immigration groups rejected
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
An application to force the ministers of health, police, and the MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal to intervene in the blocking of foreign nationals from accessing public health facilities has been struck off the roll.
The Southern Africa Refugee Organisations Forum approached the Durban High Court for an urgent interdict on Tuesday.
Protest groups including Operation Dudula and March and March have been manning the entrances of clinics and hospitals in KZN and Gauteng, demanding that people produce IDs before being let through.
They claim undocumented migrants are the reason public health facilities are overburdened.
The refugee forum says it brought the application on behalf of documented asylum seekers and refugees.
It claims that at some facilities, nurses have turned away foreign nationals who are in the country legally.
The forum also alleges that police are refusing to help when approached.
Yogesh Hulasi, the attorney representing both ministers and the MEC, has argued that the application was brought against the wrong parties.
He says the forum should be seeking to interdict the groups that have been blocking access to healthcare services.
But the refugee forum's Eric Jean Butoki believes the ministers and MEC bear responsibility because the actions have been happening under the watch of the ministers and MEC.
"We don't think that March and March and Operation Dudula can operate inside or outside the hospital if the Health Department and the police do their work. We don't think that we directed our application to the wrong people because they are the ones who are mandated by the Constitution to carry the mandate and to give assistance to people in need."
