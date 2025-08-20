Refugee forum vows to continue fight for healthcare access

The Southern Africa Refugee Organisations Forum's application for an urgent interdict was struck off the roll in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.





The organisation wanted the ministers of health and police, as well as the KZN Health MEC, to step in and stop some migrants from being denied healthcare.





Members of Operation Dudula and March and March have been stationed at clinics and hospitals, asking people to produce IDs.





They say undocumented migrants are the reason public health facilities are overburdened.





The refugee organisation argued that the state officials had to act as the portfolios fell under them.





But the attorney for the ministers and the MEC countered that the application was brought against the wrong parties.





" We are considering to bring another application as long as if the ongoing denial of our health facility access is continuing," says the refugee forum's Eric Jean Butoki.





"What was happening currently, it's happening under their watch. People have been going to hospital and they denied access, and once they approach the police for intervention, the police will turn them away.





"In some clinics, there is people who are turned away, not by March and March but by nurses there in that facility. So, our attention is not March and March or Operation Dudula, but the department."





