Red Level 10 weathwer warning for flood-stricken Limpopo, Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service issued the alert at midnight.

Forecaster Andre Fourie says the warning covers certain districts in those provinces.

“The Level 10 area, specifically over Limpopo, covers Giyani, Mooketsi, Tzaneen, Palaborwa and then the Maruleng municipalities. The municipalities under the level 10 from Mpumalanga include Bushbuckridge, Sabie, Mbombela and the Nkomazi Municipalities.”

The Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance’s Tsakani Baloyi says rescue efforts are ongoing for those still trapped.

“The MEC spoke to the Minister, and the SANDF has rescued some people at the Mbaula Village, where around 20 people were trapped in their own homes, and then the chopper had to come and evacuate them. Even the headman of the village was also trapped.”

In Mpumalanga, the body of a 44-year-old woman who went missing on Wednesday evening has been recovered in Msholozi near White River.

Police say the woman was swept away by strong currents while attempting to cross a swollen stream amid raging floods during heavy rainfall.

The body was found about five kilometres downstream after a joint search by police and community members. Authorities have urged residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers amid ongoing rain.