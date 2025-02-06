Red carpet laid out ahead of SONA 2025
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The red carpet has been rolled out at Cape Town City Hall ahead of the president's State of the Nation Address.
MPs, dignitaries and other guests were slowly trickling in on Thursday afternoon before the precinct was to be cleared for the military display.
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said she hoped the SONA will reflect on the progress being made on early childhood development and learning.
ECD was moved from Social Development to Basic Education three years ago.
Parliament last year heard that ECDCs needed better funding and teacher development.
Gwarube told Newswatch while there is progress, the changes need to happen quickly.
"How the state is going to really invest in that because we know that every single country that invests in early child learning often benefits and the dividends are there to see.
"We’ve done well in achieving a good pass rate this year, but it is important now that we shift to quality so we can see more learners doing maths, science and technology, which are gateway subjects for the economy that we need."
Members of parliament, dignitaries and guests from various sectors have now made their way into the Cape Town City Hall where they will await President Cyril Ramaphosa's arrival. Ramaphosa is expected to start the State of the National Address at 7 pm. @Logic_Malinga pic.twitter.com/LqTO4TcuXw— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) February 6, 2025
Members of Parliament and guests arriving at the Cape Town City Hall for #SONA2025 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/olwLE6F7tB— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 6, 2025
Medalists from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are amongst the guests at #SONA2025 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZNxpCpPRwk— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 6, 2025
