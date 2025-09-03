LISTEN | Recovering Cape Vidal camper mauled by hyenas: "I fought my hardest to see my wife again"

Nicolas Hohls from Harburg in uMshwati was attacked at a camp site in Cape Vidal in the early hours of Sunday morning.





The 27-year-old farmer and his father had been part of a group of campers invited to a party in the reserve.





The attack happened late at night after they had returned to their tents.





"I fought for about 45 seconds to a minute, shoving my hands in their eyes, in their throat - basically doing anything I could to make sure that I could get out of there. It sounds so cliche', but you do kind of think about what's important to you.





"So, I thought about my wife, and I thought I wouldn't be able to forgive myself if I left her alone without trying. So, I really did try my best to fight as hard as I could so that I could see her again."





His father, Colin Hohls came to his son’s aid from his rooftop tent. He rushed him to hospital.





Nicolas suffered injuries to his head and legs. He says was released from Alberlito Hospital in Ballito on Wednesday afternoon.





"I have no issues other than I've got a limp. My recovery to being back to being able to run around and be active will probably be a month. I'm going back to the doctor next week Wednesday. He's going to take a look at my stitches and make sure that he's happy there. But from here on, it's just basically making sure that my wounds stay clean and that I don't get infected."





In a joint statement, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority say trap cameras will be installed to monitor hyenas in the area.