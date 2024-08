Record number of forest fires in Brazil Amazon

The number was 111 percent higher than in the same period of 2023, said Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Since the INPE started collecting data in 1998, more fires were recorded in the same period only in 2005, 2004 and 2003.

From January 1 to August 13, a total of 37,835 fires were noted in the Brazilian Amazon this year.

The Amazon suffered a historic drought between June and November last year, conducive to fires that have also affected the Pantanal, one of the world's largest tropical wetlands which lies south of the rainforest.

Last week, the World Weather Attribution (WWA) said in a report that the hot, dry, windy conditions that fueled the Pantanal fires had been "40 percent more intense due to climate change."

The latest data makes for difficult news for the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the number of fires increasing even as deforestation in the Amazon -- which helps reduce global warming by absorbing carbon dioxide -- is on the wane.

Lula has pledged to put a stop to illegal deforestation of the Amazon by 2030.

The practice had dramatically worsened under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.