Reckless driving flagged on busy N3 as festive season traffic surges
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Incident management teams on the N3 Toll Route are raising concerns about reckless driving as holiday traffic volumes peak.
Incident management teams on the N3 Toll Route are raising concerns about reckless driving as holiday traffic volumes peak.
The N3 Toll Concession says over the past weekend , between 12,000 and 13,000 vehicles were recorded passing through the De Hoek and Mooi River toll plazas daily.
Similar traffic volumes are expected this coming weekend, with peak travel anticipated the day before Christmas.
With people headed to various destinations for the festive period, authorities say there has been a noticeable increase in impatient and dangerous driving behaviour.
ALSO READ: Motorists urged to consider weather conditions when planning holiday travels
The N3TC’s route incident manager Praveen Sunderlall says not even persistent wet weather conditions or the dangers at crash scenes appear to be deterring some motorists.
He says some drivers are ignoring speed limits, warning signs and even flagmen who are trying to slow traffic as vehicles approach lane obstructions or accident scenes.
The concession is pleading with motorists to plan their trips ahead, remain patient and obey the rules of the road.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Think email signatures are harmless? South Africans face serious legal risks
A simple email sign-off could carry serious legal consequences. Here’s w...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Warning: That Temu or Shein bargain could be risky
Online bargains are tempting, but new findings raise important questions...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago