Recent KZN drownings a concern - Lifesaving South Africa
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Lifesaving South Africa
says the rising number of drownings in the province is concerning.
This week, at least five incidents were reported along the coast.
On Friday, divers found the body of teenage boy who drowned while swimming with friends at Pennington Beach, on the south coast. The bathing area was unprotected at the time.
Rescuers also found the body of a man who drowned last week at the Margate Pier.
He was found at the Mzamba River Mouth with his family still in the process of identifying him.
In Umgababa, a search is underway for a 9-year-old child believed to have drowned in the Johanna estuary.
Lifesaving South Africa is urging people to only to swim where lifeguards are on duty.
They also warn children should always be supervised around pools, bathtubs and near water containers.
