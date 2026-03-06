RCL FOODS recalls pet food over Salmonella risk

Earlier this week, the company said batches suspected to be contaminated with Salmonella that were meant to be destroyed in Gauteng were stolen.





It warned customers they were being resold on the informal market.





It says further checks have revealed that other products that had been earmarked for destruction are in the formal market.





RCL FOODS says the affected products include Bobtail, Bonzo, Catmor, Canine Cuisine, Feline Cuisine, Optimizor, and Ultra Pet Dog food.





They were manufactured at one of its facilities.





ALSO READ: Why Polo Vivo drivers should avoid parking on inclines





It says only specific batches with certain best-before dates ranging from 22 June 2026 to 21 October 2026 are affected.





RCL FOODS says it is working closely with retailers, regulators, and authorities to remove all affected products from the market.





It has urged shoppers who have purchased these batches to return them to their retailer for a refund or replacement.





An investigation into how the condemned products made it to the formal market is underway.





“On behalf of RCL FOODS, I want to apologise to all affected shoppers. Our primary concern is the health and well-being of shoppers and their pets,” said RCL FOODS Chief Executive Officer, Paul Cruickshank.





“Our immediate priority is to recall, remove and replace all potentially affected products from circulation. We did not meet our own standards. This is not what our customers expect from RCL FOODS. We are taking every step necessary to rectify the situation.”





Here's the list of the batches of products being recalled.



