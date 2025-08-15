Ray Nkonyeni says public concerns no speed bump for road work projects

The South Coast municipality says the project is due to be completed in March of next year.





The upgrade runs from the CBD to the R102 main road intersection.





The municipality's Simon April says the contractor has rerouted shallow electrical cables and is preparing for the next step.





He says some residents thought that the project was stalled during negotiations with KZN Transport over a stretch of road that needs to be restored.





However, he says work wasn't suspended.





"With these issues resolved, contractors are moving ahead with works. We remain committed to completing the project as planned."





