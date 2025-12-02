Ray Nkonyeni introduces debt relief programme

The municipality is introducing a comprehensive debt relief programme, which started on Monday.





The decision was approved at a special council meeting last week.





The municipality says it acknowledges that many households and businesses are experiencing financial strain and struggling to settle their municipal accounts.





It says the programme seeks to ease that burden by allowing some customers to pay 50% of their debt, with the remaining 50% written off.





It will apply to residential and business customers with accumulated arrears up to June 2025.





The municipality says customers unable to settle the 50% upfront will be given the option to enter into a six-month payment arrangement.





For customers who require relief between July and November this year, they must settle outstanding amounts for the period in full.





However, the accrued interest will be written off once the overdue amount is settled.





