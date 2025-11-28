Ray Nkonyeni bodyguards caught with illegal blue lights

Two bodyguards attached to the deputy mayor of the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality were taken into custody this week for allegedly using blue lights illegally.





"They were travelling alone without the deputy mayor, who was in a full council meeting," says KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





"The two bodyguards are facing charges of reckless driving, illegal use of blue lights, impersonating a police officer, and carrying a firearm without a firearm license.





"The blue lights were confiscated and placed into the SAPS 13 with number 739/11/2005 as evidence. The official BMW X5 was also impounded.”





The municipality has launched an internal investigation into the alleged conduct of the bodyguards.





Sibiya says three other motorists were also arrested for excessive speeding and reckless driving.





"In addition, three other motorists were arrested for excessive speeding and reckless driving. Their details are as follows: medical doctor: 181 km/h (Ford Ranger Raptor), attorney: 175 km/h (VW Golf), regional manager for Checkers: 170 km/h (White Toyota Corolla Cross).”





