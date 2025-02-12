Rand strengthens despite US-SA diplomatic tensions

Chief Economist at Econometrics, Dr Azar Jammine, said instead of creating negative investor confidence, the tension has done the opposite of what people initially thought it would do.





This comes after US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to freeze the US aid to South Africa last week, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.





Jammine said the Rand has risen against most currencies since the beginning of the tension.





“At the beginning of last week, the rand was at R19.00 to the dollar, and it is now below R18.50. At the beginning of last week, we were at R19.40 to the Euro and now we are R19.00. So, the rand has gained over 2% during this time” said Jammine.





Jammine said this growth is helpful towards reducing interest rates and potential inflation in the country.





He adds that although South Africa has had a fallout with the US, the government should look at expanding contacts between South Africa and other countries.





“South Africa should reach other ends of the world as much as possible and diversify South Africa’s economic relations to the rest of the world.





For example, South Africa’s stance at the International Court of Justice and taking Israel to it might be seen negatively in the United States but is seen very positively by the rest of the world and that could explain why the currency has been doing so well,” Jammine added.





Jammine said China and the European Union have confirmed their support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s G20 summit after the US withdrew.





He further said that contacts with other countries can make up for the US loss.





He, however, adds that to avoid a long-term economic fallout, South Africa should fix its relationship with the US.





