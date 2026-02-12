Ramokgopa: Govt working around the clock to resolve load reduction

He spoke to the media outside Cape Town City Hall ahead of Thursday evening's State of the Nation Address.

ALSO READ: Water security must be top SONA priority as municipal systems falter, expert warns

“I'm happy to say that by March will be done with the North West. And in fact, also by March, we will be done with the Northern Cape and then will complete the remainder of the country by October of this year.”

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, meanwhile, says he hopes the president prioritises improving the use of state-owned public assets to drive investment and job creation in his speech.

Macpherson believes unlocking these assets could stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and attract foreign investment.

“We would be looking to hear what the president has to say about that. Obviously, our focus remains on contributing to growth in jobs, and we saw a massive increase in job creation last year in the construction sector of 130,000 new jobs.

“So, we hope that the president would be able to reflect on our contribution to job creation in the country as one of the biggest contributors, and how we can do that even more at scale.”