Ramokgopa vows to end load reduction within 12 months

"Will end it in the next 12 months and in areas where we experience resistance, we'll invest the time and effort to engage with everyone and in that instance, then we might push it further by another six months. But I want to say to the country that we are going to end load reduction."





Ramokgopa told a media briefing that load reduction has often looked like it discriminates against poorer communities, where illegal connections are often rife.





However, the minister has stressed that there is no link between generation capacity and load reduction.





" Of course, other voices in the space, they say, 'No, this load reduction comes about because Eskom is not truthful, it is having problems with regards to generation and therefore they're penalising the poor so that they can bring down demand’.





ALSO READ: Ramokgopa: Municipal debt to Eskom at R90bn





"If you look at the demand on a day like this, peak demand will be about 26,000 megawatts. We are generating substantially more than that."





Ramokgopa added that there are over 700 transformer failures, mostly caused by illegal electricity connections.





He said to fix this, authorities plan to regularise connections in informal areas, installing proper infrastructure so that all households get electricity legally.





"Part of the resistance I was referring to, we know that there are those who are profiting from this illegal connection. Some of them are delinquent employees of Eskom and municipalities that are connecting people illegally, and we know they're going to agitate those communities to resist our presence there."





