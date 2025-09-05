Ramokgopa says summer should be lit

He says in fact, the country is approaching the end of rolling blackouts.





" So, we made the point that if the unplanned capacity loss factor is 15 000 [megawatts] and below, there will not be loadshedding. Previously, we said, if it's 13,000 and below, there will not be loadshedding. So, it follows that if it’s above 13 000, and depending on how [much] above 13 000, that will determine the intensity of loadshedding.





"That situation has changed. We have the benefit of 2 000 megawatts. It's giving us a head space - now we're talking 15 000 megawatts."





However, Ramokgopa says challenges like load reduction still remain.





" We are generating much more than what the demand is. I'm making that point to drive home the point that load reduction is not loadshedding in another guise. It’s just a downstream isolated infrastructure challenge as a result of non-technical losses - the overload on the network.





"We're finalising that and I'll be announcing to the country in the next two weeks on how we are ending load reduction."





Ramokgopa and Eskom's management gave an update at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on Friday on the 2025/26 summer outlook and operational performance.





