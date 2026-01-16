Ramaphosa warns of ‘catastrophic' flood damage in Limpopo

The SA Weather Service has upgraded its warning for the province and parts of Mpumalanga to a Red Level 10, the highest and most dangerous alert.It will stay in place until at least Friday.The president visited Mbaula as well as other areas in Limpopo yesterday, where a five-year-old child had died after being swept away by flash floods.Thirty-six houses were also completely washed away after the local river burst its banks.Almost 100 have been left damaged.Ramaphosa praised community members, local authorities, and the South African Air Force for their swift response, which helped rescue residents stranded on rooftops and in trees."We started off in the Vhembe District, where we saw how a number of houses were flooded and how people have lost their possessions due to the heavy rains that have battered this part of our country."He said more needs to be done in how roads are constructed to allow water to flow more easily.

" This is a flat area and therefore requires our roads to allow water to flow, and we will need to look at engineering solutions so that when there are devastating floods like this, we are able to cope. But our people will be taken care of."