Ramaphosa warns ANC survival hinges on strong branches

He was addressing the ANC’s three-day Lekgotla in Boksburg yesterday (SAT).





Party leaders from across the country are meeting to finalise an action plan... to implement priorities outlined in the January 8 Statement.





Ramaphosa says ANC branches must be deeply rooted in their communities and engage residents consistently, rather than relying on election-period campaigning.





"The Integrity and the credibility of our law enforcement agencies in the wake of state capture against corruption, tackle infrastructure, crime, illegal mining, gangsterism, and other types of crime."





Ramaphosa says the upcoming local government elections will be a critical test for the party.





"All candidates will have to undergo mandatory political education, including competing the compulsory ethics course.





"And if we really want to show up the fortunes of the ANC in the local government elections, we must not cut corners and we must not take chances."





He says the usual tendencies that they have had of deploying people on affectional basis must be forgone.





