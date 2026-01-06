 Ramaphosa urges UN action, immediate release of Venezuela’s Maduro
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Ramaphosa National Convention 15 AUG 2025
GCIS

He spoke during the SACP's 31st Joe Slovo Commemoration in Soweto on Tuesday.


Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were forcibly taken by US commandos in the early hours of Saturday amid airstrikes on the Venezuelan capital backed by warplanes and a heavy naval deployment.


Ramaphosa condemned the United States for undermining Venezuela’s authority as a member state of the United Nations.


" We reject utterly the actions that the United States has embarked upon. We reiterate our call for decisive action by the United Nations Security Council to fulfil its mandate and advance peace and security and uphold the rule of law."


Ramaphosa joined the African National Congress in condemning America's military action against the country and detention of Maduro, which it has called an act of "imperialist aggression”.


Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to drug, weapons, and narco-terrorism charges when they appeared in a federal court in New York.


During the 40-minute arraignment, 63-year-old Maduro said he was still the president of Venezuela, he had been illegally captured, and he was a prisoner of war.


The next court hearing in the case has been scheduled for 17 March.


" International law must be respected by all states without exception or selectivity,” ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told the media in Rustenburg on Tuesday.


“The principles of sovereign equality, non-interference and peaceful resolution of disputes are the bedrock of a just international order.


Mbalula stated that America's actions risk causing global instability and a severe humanitarian crisis.


" The world must reject all actions that undermine democracy, international law, and human dignity. The devastating humanitarian consequences of war, sanctions and economic coercion must remain central to the conscience of the global community."


