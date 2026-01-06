Ramaphosa urges UN action, immediate release of Venezuela’s Maduro

He spoke during the SACP's 31st Joe Slovo Commemoration in Soweto on Tuesday.





Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were forcibly taken by US commandos in the early hours of Saturday amid airstrikes on the Venezuelan capital backed by warplanes and a heavy naval deployment.





Ramaphosa condemned the United States for undermining Venezuela’s authority as a member state of the United Nations.





" We reject utterly the actions that the United States has embarked upon. We reiterate our call for decisive action by the United Nations Security Council to fulfil its mandate and advance peace and security and uphold the rule of law."





Ramaphosa joined the African National Congress in condemning America's military action against the country and detention of Maduro, which it has called an act of "imperialist aggression”.



