Ramaphosa urges two-state solution at UN, welcomes Palestine recognition
Updated | By Jacaranda News
President Cyril Ramaphosa has renewed calls for the implementation of a two-state solution to end the war in Gaza.
"This is a moment of great significance, not only for the people of Palenstine or Israel but for all people who cherish their ideals of freedom and self determination."
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly last night, Ramaphosa congratulated the countries that have officially recognised a Palestinian state.
France, the latest country to do so, joins a host of other nations including Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal.
" I'd like to congratulate the President of France, President Macron for today announcing a very bold decision to support the long overdue creation and the recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine. President Macron, I stand here to congratulate you and to congratulate others who have taken this step.”
The Palestinian Authority says it's a historic move. Israel and the US did not attend the high-level meeting in New York.
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that a Palestinian state would not be allowed, while Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon's warned his country, "will take action”.
Meanwhile, Egypt says it would host a Gaza reconstruction conference as soon as a ceasefire is reached in the devastated territory.
