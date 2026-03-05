Ramaphosa urges coordinated effort to end Africa’s energy poverty

Ramaphosa has warned that unreliable power causes lost production, limits investment, and restricts opportunity.

He addressed the Africa Energy Indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“We hold some 60% of the solar energy in the world alongside substantial oil and gas reserves. Yet alongside this massive natural wealth, Africa experiences energy poverty. More than 600 million of our fellow citizens on this continent do not have access to electricity.”

He has described reliable electricity as fundamental to industrialisation, economic growth, and human dignity.

“Alongside substantial oil and gas reserves, our continent has enormous and abundant solar resources, wind corridors, and major river systems. This places energy at the centre because without energy, the broader aspirations of development of integration on the African continent will remain constrained.”