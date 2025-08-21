Ramaphosa urges global trade partnerships, not aid

"We seek partnerships in infrastructure, energy and digital development through blended finance. We also seek partnerships in financing skills development, youth innovation and small business scaling."

He addressed the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Japan on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said the continent is committed to deepening trade.

He believes the African Continental Free Trade Area can be used as a platform for Japanese and other international firms to grow with Africa.





The president added that at a time of global instability, Africa wants relationships that strengthen cooperation, not dependency.

He said the recent tariff actions by the US have highlighted the need for our country to diversify its export markets.

"South Africa is a leading exporter of agricultural produce and high-quality industrial products such as auto vehicles and components. We call on our Japanese counterparts to support tariff cooperation to ease market access for African goods."

Meanwhile, the UN has called for more investment in green energy across Africa, saying the continent has everything it needs to become a renewable superpower.





