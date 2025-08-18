Ramaphosa urges compromise with Putin for end to Ukraine war

Ramaphosa spoken on the phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.





The Presidency says Putin briefed him on his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday.





The Russian president is said to have been happy with the summit.





On Monday, attention will turn to the White House where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will have his meeting with Trump.





The US president is already putting pressure on Zelensky writing on social media that the Ukrainian leader could end the war “almost immediately” if he wanted to.





READ: Trump says plans to test out Putin as Europe engages Ukraine





It's understood Zelensky is not willing to budge on several key Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia.





The Ukrainian Association of South Africa feels the pressure is being placed on the wrong side.





Dzvinka Kachur argues it is Russia not Ukraine that holds the key to ending the conflict.





" Ukraine did not start this war and cannot unilaterally stop it. Russia can. Putin can simply stop invading Ukraine and the war will stop even today. If Ukraine stops defending itself, Russia will simply occupy the entire country and continue its aggression against other European states. So Ukraine cannot stop this war unilaterally."





She's added that there is no clarity on what Trump’s so-called deal actually involves.





" What we do know is that President Trump, since his election has already asked Putin seven times to implement an unconditional ceasefire, and Putin has rejected all this proposals. The key challenge is that Russia in 2022 declared four Ukrainian regions as part of its constitutional territory. Despite failing to occupy them."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)