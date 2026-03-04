Ramaphosa unveils phase 2 of eThekwini Working Group
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the second phase of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group will focus on economic development.
He established the group two years ago to support efforts to enhance service delivery.
Ramaphosa says that there been a significant boost in business and tourism confidence.
Speaking at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, the president highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, strengthened safety measures, and repairs to critical industrial assets.
But Ramaphosa says more needs to be done.
"Two-thirds of surveyed business leaders still believe that service delivery complaints may not be resolved in a reasonable timeframe. Environmental management, roads and water remain areas of concern.
"Non-revenue water stands at 55 percent, far above acceptable benchmarks. This represents lost revenue, lost capacity and lost opportunity."
Ramaphosa says that phase two of the Working Group includes unlocking infrastructure investment, cutting red tape, strengthening water security and revitalising the Durban city centre.
"The extension of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group – as requested by the social partners – is both a vote of confidence and a recognition that the journey is not yet complete. Together, we can move eThekwini from stabilisation to catalytic growth.
"Together, we can protect its industrial base, modernise its infrastructure, secure its water future and restore its urban core."
