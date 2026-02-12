Ramaphosa unveils National Water Crisis Committee, R156bn boost to tackle water woes

“This structure will bring together all existing efforts into a single coordinating body. It will deploy technical experts and resources from national government to municipalities facing water challenges. It will ensure that action is taken swiftly and effectively to address the problem,” he explained.





Ramaphosa said government is also in the final stages of establishing a National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency, which will manage the country’s water infrastructure.





A total of R156 billion has also been set aside for water and sanitation for the next three years.





“The construction of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and other large-scale projects like the Ntabelanga Dam, part of the Mzimvubu Water Project in the Eastern Cape, is advancing,” he said.





Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa were not present at SONA, with Ramaphosa saying the two ministers are in Gauteng addressing the ongoing water crisis in the province.





“We have all seen the pain that our people have been expressing through demonstrations in various parts of Gauteng. These protests have been fuelled by frustrations over inadequate and unreliable access to basic services such as water,” Ramaphosa said.



“They are there at the moment, explaining to people precisely how government intends to immediately deal with the challenges our people are experiencing. They informed me that the pipes that had been damaged are being repaired and the reservoirs are filling up again.



“Poor planning and inadequate maintenance of water systems by many municipalities are the main causes of the problems we are going through now and are the reason that taps often run dry. There is no silver bullet to address this challenge, which has its roots in systemic failures and many years of neglecting infrastructure.”





Ramaphosa said 56 municipalities have already been charged for violating the National Water Act and promised that delinquent municipal managers will face action.





