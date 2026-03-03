Ramaphosa to unveil R22m Durban statues amid backlash

According to the city, the 10-metre statues, which cost R22-million, celebrate the contribution made by both leaders to the country’s liberation.





The city says the event forms part of its goal to promote the city as a heritage tourism destination.

Mayor Cyril Xaba says no financial resources were diverted from service delivery projects to fund the statues.





He said the project was financed through allocations made in previous years’ budgets.





But some political parties have criticised the project, calling it poor financial management.





READ: Durban's wrapped statues considered 'good value for money'





The DA in eThekwini wants Ramaphosa to use his visit to demand clear timelines from the City on fixing water and sewage infrastructure.





ActionSA's KZN chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, says that while they respect the late anti-apartheid activists, service delivery should be prioritised.





"We are currently sitting in a city where the sewer infrastructure is not well-maintained. We have an issue of water crisis in our city. We've got an issue with potholes.





Currently, the city is sitting with a cash problem where we have 17 days of cash in hand, which means the city will never be able to afford the monthly application; we can only afford it for 17 days, and we can't afford it for the full month.





He says it shows that there is an issue of poor financial management, "so our leaders. Have focused on nice to have, not the must have."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)