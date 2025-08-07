Ramaphosa, Trump talk as 30% tariffs kick in
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
President
Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken on the phone with his United States counterpart
Donald Trump.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the conversation took place on Wednesday.
"The two leaders undertook to continue with further engagements recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in.
"Respective trade negotiating teams will take forward more detailed discussions."
READ: 'Bring it on': Mbalula on looming 30% US tariffs
South Africa is among 90 countries experiencing raised US export tariffs on Thursday.
South African officials have been scrambling to secure a beneficial trade deal thatwould avoid job losses and stunt economic growth further.
South Africa is the biggest African investor in the United States, with strong trade ties across sectors like mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food.
