Ramaphosa slams detractors for 'politicising' SANDF deaths

The President addressed mourners during the memorial service held at the Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa said this was not the time to point fingers, but to mourn.





"This is not a time, to be debating all the matters that have been current in our media, but it is a time to mourn the death of our fallen soldiers."





Ramaphosa also hit back at those who are questioning the presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)in the DRC.





This follows accusations that the SANDF is in the DRC to protect business interest of certain individuals with links to the President, prompting calls for the withdrawal of the troops.





The President, who is the Commander-In-Chief of the country’s armed forces, said the SANDF is called to missions because it is trusted and reliable in the continent.





"This is a noble mission for those in our country who question what it is we are doing in the DRC.





"We say from the time our country became free; we have participated in many missions to bring about peace on our continent, we are a trusted country and a reliable country when it comes to peace building.





"We have succeeded in bringing peace and building peace in a number of countries on our continent, and yes, we have lost heroic soldiers in the course of doing so in many missions that our country and our soldiers have been involved in, this is one of those missions."





Ramaphosa said South Africa will continue with its peace keeping mission in the continent where it is needed.





"They lost their lives in defence of the defenceless. Indeed, the SANDF is for the brave, for the proud. We have fulfilled our duty to bring our soldiers home, we must fulfil our duty to complete their mission," he added.





Over the years South Africa's peacekeeping missions included deployment to Sudan, Burundi, Lesotho, the DRC and most recently Mozambique.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)