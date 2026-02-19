Ramaphosa set to respond to SONA Debate

MPs raised various issues during a heated two-day session in Parliament .

ANC MP, Fasiha Hassan urged government to treat youth unemployment as a national emergency.

“The youth of South Africa are done begging for a place in an economy that was built on our exclusion. We were told to be patient, and we've been told to wait our turn, but you cannot feed a generation with patience.

“And so here is the demand from us as young people - treat youth unemployment like a national emergency, not with speeches, but with state power, with a wartime approach that mobilises every single department, every single public entity, municipality in every private company in this country with targets, timelines and consequences.”

uMkhonto WeSizwe Party MP, Nhlamulo Ndhlela was critical of the president’s address.

“Mr President, you spoke of progress while the country burned with unemployment. You spoke of reform while poverty tightens its grip, you spoke of renewal, while inequality has become a permanent scar on the face of our people, the people are not fooled.”