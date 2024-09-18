Ramaphosa seeking more NHI proposals from BUSA
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Business Unity South Africa to
submit proposals on issues related to the National Health Insurance Act.
He met with BUSA on Tuesday to discuss their concerns over the NHI Act.
The business organisation believes the NHI is not implementable in its current format.
The act seeks to achieve universal healthcare for all South Africans.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the meeting was a success.
READ: NHI will take time to implement – Legal expert
"The meeting, which included the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health as well as senior officials of the department, was constructive and forward-looking. Business and government expressed a shared commitment to the underlying objectives of the NHI, namely, to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans and address inequality in the health system.
"The President has requested BUSA to put forward specific proposals on the remaining issues of concern as a basis for further engagement. Government remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders in good faith on the process of healthcare reform, and to finding workable solutions that will advance quality and affordable healthcare for all."
