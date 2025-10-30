Ramaphosa seeking closer partnership with Switzerland

Ramaphosa, on a two-day state visit, addressed the Parliament of the Swiss Confederation on Wednesday.





He noted that Switzerland is one of South Africa’s main trading partners and a leading source of foreign direct investment.





“Swiss investors are creating many opportunities in South Africa — transferring knowledge but also driving transformation, from finance to renewable energy, from pharmaceuticals to advanced manufacturing,” Ramaphosa said.





“South Africa’s renewable resources, combined with Swiss expertise in clean technology and sustainable finance, can lead the way to a future that is green, just, and inclusive.





“Our commitment to infrastructure, industrialisation and digital innovation opens vast horizons for partnership. Together, we can prove that economic growth and environmental stewardship are not adversaries but allies. We can drive transformation in a country that is in great need of empowerment,” he added.





Ramaphosa said South Africa’s vision includes empowering women to play a greater role in the economy and supporting young people to harness technology and innovation to build small enterprises that can grow into engines of prosperity.





“We see education, research and skills development as investments in human potential. This is an area in which Switzerland has excelled immensely — and this is what we have come here to learn. Our universities and research institutions should be bridges between our peoples,” he added.





