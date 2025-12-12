Ramaphosa: SACP members must recuse themselves from ANC election structures

This follows the SACP’s decision to contest the upcoming 2026 local government elections independently.





The ANC and SACP remain alliance partners, but tensions have escalated since the ANC opted to work with the DA after the May 29 elections.





The SACP had preferred partnerships with the EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which it considers more ideologically aligned.





Delivering the closing address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said one of the central issues discussed at the NGC was the future of the alliance, particularly the SACP’s independent electoral bid.





He says delegates expressed “serious concern” about the strain this has placed on the tripartite alliance.





"This NGC has raised deep concern about the negative impact of the current state of the alliance on the ability of the progressive forces to drive the National Democratic Revolution.





"The NGC supports the NEC’s assessment that the SACP’s decision to field its own candidates in the 2026 local government elections will have both tactical and strategic implications for the alliance and for the NDR.





"It has been agreed that the alliance leadership must meet urgently to develop a common approach to reconfiguring and renewing the alliance in a way that protects unity and cohesion, and avoids confusion and division on the ground," he said.





Ramaphosa says the NGC was marked by robust debates focused on strengthening the organisation.





He says the decision by the SACP to field its own candidates will have “tactical and strategic implications,” prompting the ANC to request that all SACP members serving on ANC election structures step aside.





He says the ANC will continue engaging the SACP in an effort to resolve the matter.





"We must continue to engage, even if it sounds repetitive, and this is what the NGC emphasised.





"The ANC, as leader of the alliance, should not give up its responsibility to unite the alliance, including engaging the SACP so that we approach elections as we have before, on a common platform.





"However, as these engagements continue, SACP members who have been part of joint election structures will be asked to recuse themselves.





"This applies especially to discussions on strategy and tactics. Some SACP members have already stepped back voluntarily, recognising the conflict.





"And I am confident that we will resolve this issue.”





