Ramaphosa reiterates tariff talks continuing with US

Answering questions in Parliament on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said unlike other countries which retaliated, Pretoria has chosen negotiations to secure a trade deal that protects jobs and keeps relations with South Africa’s second largest trading partner stable.





" It is a strategy that we have opted for and a strategy of engagement and a strategy which we believe will yield results.





"Notwithstanding the fact that we are obviously dealing with the United States administration, but at times is unpredictable and without going on bended knee, which we have never done and which we will never do, and we have said we will not be bullied.





"We will stand as a sovereign country and negotiate and get the best deal for South Africa."





Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that government representatives are already in the US meeting with officials and business leaders.





He rejected claims that our country is appeasing the US, saying the country is instead leveraging minerals the Americans need.





" The discussions that we are having now with the United States also revolve around that the critical minerals that South Africa has and the capacity that we have to process those minerals with the energy backing that we have, which many other countries don't have, is something that we take to the table and use as leverage."





